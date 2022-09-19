Unrestrained baby dies in suspected DUI crash, police say

Police said preliminary investigation showed 24-year-old mom Dillon Kazjah was driving when she...
Police said preliminary investigation showed 24-year-old mom Dillon Kazjah was driving when she failed to maintain her lane, leaving the roadway and striking a neighborhood sign.(North Las Vegas Police Department)
By Caitlin Lilly and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A 3-month-old baby has died after she was critically injured in a suspected DUI crash last month, police said.

The North Las Vegas Police Department said the infant was hospitalized after the Aug. 28 crash and died three days later on Aug. 31.

Police said preliminary investigation showed 24-year-old mom Kazjah Dillon was driving when she failed to maintain her lane, leaving the roadway and striking a neighborhood sign.

Officials said Dillon fled the scene with her two young children, who were both unrestrained in the vehicle.

Investigators determined Dillon was impaired at the time of the crash and had non-life-threatening injuries. Both children were taken to the hospital with critical injuries, and the 3-month-old later died.

Police did not provide an update on the other child’s injuries.

Dillon was facing 13 charges for the crash in its immediate aftermath and could face more now that the 3-month-old has died.

