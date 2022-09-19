WGEM Sports: Monday (September 19) Peyten Chappel Selected As The GLVC Defensive Player Of The Week

QU Hawks Football
QU Hawks Football(Gray TV)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -Quincy University Linebacker Peyten Chappel has been selected as the The Great Lakes Valley Conference Defensive Player Of The Week. announced their Players of the Week on Monday (September 19). Linebacker Peyten Chappel was selected as Defensive Player of the Week for his performance at Walsh University in week 3.

Againjst Walsh University this past Saturday, the Mt. Zion native recorded 12 tackles (7 solo/5 assisted) during the Hawks road victory. Chappel also recorded 2 quarterback sacks and recorded an interception (42 yard return) as well last weekend.

Chappel now ranks 5th (All-Time) for most tackles in school history. With the interception, Chappel jumped into 4th place for most career interceptions in program history.

This is Chappel’s first career GLVC Defensive Player of the Week award.

