4-way stop to be added to 14th and 16th Lind Streets

By Charity Bell
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The City of Quincy looks to remove stop and yield signs on Lind street and implement new traffic signage as a result of a speed study they conducted earlier this summer.

The 12 aldermen present at Monday night’s city council meeting voted to adopt a recommendation from the Traffic Commission that will remove stop signs at the intersection of 13th and Lind Streets.

The recommendation will also remove yield signs at the intersection of 14th and Lind Streets and 16th and Lind Streets.

In place of the yield signs on 14th and 16th Streets, they look to put in “4-Way Stops”.

