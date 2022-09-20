AC repair calls on the rise due to heat

By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Summer is wrapping up, but the heat is still sticking around.

AC repair companies are getting more calls than usual this time of year.

“Some customers are shocked that they’re even having to run their AC unit this time of year and the fact that it’s breaking down is even more of a shock to them,” said Peter’s Heating and Air Conditioning Service Technician Will Robinson.

With temperatures getting into the 90′s, AC units are running harder than they need to for late September.

This late into the season, homeowners aren’t accustomed to calling in about their AC units.

“This time of year we’re usually doing furnace checks and getting ready for fall season,” Robinson said. “It’s very uncommon to have this kind of heat and it’s kind of hard on electrical stuff like capacitor’s and units.”

Robinson said the common issues they’ve been seeing are dirty air filters and capacitors failing. These basic repairs can cost anywhere from $200 to $500.

Robinson said you can do these things to prevent your AC unit from breaking:

  • Checking your air filter monthly and changing it when need be.
  • Set your thermostat stat and don’t change it frequently.
  • Keep your outdoor unit clean.

