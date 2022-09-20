Break out the hoodies

Some areas will not climb out of the 50s for a high temp
Some areas will not climb out of the 50s for a high temp
By Brian Inman
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Temperatures climb to a very summer-like mid-90s across the region Tuesday. Heat index values were in the upper 90s for most of the afternoon. A major swing in temperatures is headed for the region. It will take a couple of days before the temperatures reach their lowest levels.

A cold front will stall out to our south
A cold front will stall out to our south

A cold front will swing through the area beginning Wednesday. This cold front is moving rather slowly. Many times when we have a cold front that has a major swing in temperatures we see an outbreak of severe weather. This is not the case with this type of cold front. The cold front will stall out just to the south of the region and become a stationary front Wednesday night. There’s a limited potential for some scattered showers Wednesday and Thursday and possibly a rumble of thunder. Friday another limited potential for some scattered showers does exist.

Tuesday we were in the mid 90s, Friday we'll be in the low 60s. You do the math.
Tuesday we were in the mid 90s, Friday we'll be in the low 60s. You do the math.

But the main story here is the temperatures cooling down by more than 30 degrees.

