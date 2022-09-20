Camp Point residents continue storm damage clean up

CAMP POINT, Ill. (WGEM) - Residents in Camp Point, Illinois spent hours Monday cleaning up broken tree limbs and debris from last night’s storm.

Homes and fields in northern Adams County were damaged after a series of storms rolled through the area around 10 p.m. last night. Many houses in Camp Point had large tree limbs in in their yards.

Melissa Saxbury spent this evening raking sticks out of her yard as she said it was too hot to do it earlier in the day.

“This morning I saw a lot of damage,” Saxbury said. “I mean there was trees down, branches everywhere. Last night I saw a lot of wind and rain.”

Justin Hemming said he cleaned water out of his basement last night after it flooded, so he’ll spend tomorrow doing the rest of the clean up.

“Well it felt like a lot more cause I was watching it come in you know, I mean it was probably two inches or so but when you’re laying on the floor with three sleeping kiddos it feels like a heck of a lot more.” Hemming said.

Both Hemming and Saxbury said they lost power for around 12 hours due to the storms. They both hid in their basements with their children.

Saxbury said some of the worst damage she saw were downed power lines by the high school.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.