Extreme heat for this late in the season

QUINCY (WGEM) - Our weather pattern today is due to a large subtropical ridge. This ridge continues to push more moisture into the area in the form of humidity and it will bring in much hotter temperatures.

This morning, we are starting off with unseasonably warm temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Dew points are in the 60s and 70s as well so it feels rather muggy. Atmospheric soundings show that the heat is already well established a little further up in the atmosphere this morning. As a result, as the sun comes up temperatures will start to climb rapidly through mid morning before plateauing this afternoon. Daytime highs will hit in the mid 90s with dew points in the upper 60s to near 70°. Those dew points will cause our heat indices to be in the upper 90s. Also to note, the UV Index will be high today. With all that being said, water bottles and sunscreen will be handy.

A change in our weather pattern is in the works for tomorrow. A substantial fall cold front with a sharp temperature drop behind it will head our way tomorrow. Daytime highs will depend greatly on when the front moves through. Right now, it looks like the front will move through the northern tier tomorrow morning. It will then slowly sag southward through the rest of the Tri-States as we head into the afternoon. Temperatures will rise into the low to mid 80s. Then, after the front clears the area temperatures will gradually start to fall late tomorrow afternoon/early evening.

