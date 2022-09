QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy and Tri-Township fire crews responded to a fire at Quincy’s Titan Wheel plant at 2801 Cedar Street early Tuesday morning.

Quincy fire officials said the fire started around 5:41 a.m.. A Titan employee on scene said the fire was extinguished around 6:43 p.m..

There has been no word on any injuries or the extent of the damage so far.

