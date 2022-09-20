Hospital Report: 20 September, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Sherry Marie Zaerr, 60, of Payson, IL, passed away September 18, 2022 at her home. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Roger L. Kurtz, age 88, of St. Charles, Missouri, died on September 18 in his home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Daniel Roy Prorok, 68, of Quincy, IL, passed away September 18 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Juanita K. Hultz, 74, of Mendon, Illinois, passed away at 1:52 am September 17, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Mary M. Turner, age 76, of Quincy, died September 17 in Lewis County Nursing Home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Albert Eugene Dunn, 61, of Keokuk, IA, died September 17 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. Vigen Memorial Home.

Births:

There are no births to report today

