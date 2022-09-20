Hundreds of McDonough County residents opt to permanently vote by mail

By Dylan Smith
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MACOMB (WGEM) - With the general election exactly seven weeks away from Tuesday, voters around Illinois have the chance to opt-in to mail in their vote on a permanent basis.

In McDonough County, the Clerk’s Office sent a notice to all voters in late August confirming the voting options.

“The State of Illinois and the Clerk’s Association have been wanting to expand vote-by-mail and early voting to give voters an opportunity more than Election Day,” McDonough County Clerk Gretchen DeJaynes said.

Since sending out the notices, DeJaynes said the Clerk’s Office has received over 800 applications for permanent by-mail voting.

“We’ve become a busy society, so the more opportunities you have to vote, the more participation we feel we’ll have,” DeJaynes added. “We’re still receiving between 10 and 30 applications a day.”

DeJaynes said those who choose to permanently cast their ballot through the mail have the availability to opt-out by notifying the Clerk’s Office. Applicants who change their mind must surrender their mail ballots upon arrival to the courthouse for in-person voting.

Early voting for Nov. 8 election begins Sept. 29.

