Nearly 200 law enforcement agencies in attendance for WIU LEJA Career Fair

MACOMB (WGEM) - Efforts continue to get more people into the law enforcement field. On Tuesday, nearly 200 law enforcement agencies from across Illinois gathered at the Western Illinois University Grand Ballroom for just that.

The WIU Law Enforcement Justice Administration (LEJA) Career Fair is the largest recruiting event in the area. At the fair, students had the opportunity to talk with employers about what the law enforcement field has to offer.

Macomb Patrol Officer Renata Sturlic said events like these can help combat the state’s issue with recruiting employees.

“They’re looking for careers, and we have something to offer them, they have something to offer to us and being able to reach out to them and explain all the benefits is just as beneficial as us getting to know them and what they can do as far as working for us,” Sturlic said.

Decatur Police Officer Mike Donaker stressed the importance that large career fairs have.

“LEJA has more job openings than we have applicants for, so anytime you have the ability to go out and meet potential applicants where they are it’s obviously important to take advantage,” Donaker said.

While the career fair was used as a recruiting tool, Springfield Police Officer Timara Pflug added that the event is also used as an education tool for prospective employees.

“TV is mainly just detectives handling situations, but in reality patrol officers handle a lot as well,” Pflug said. “We do initial investigations which assist with detective bureaus.”

The LEJA Career Fair also featured other first responders like EMT/paramedics.

