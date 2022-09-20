Parson, Hawley receive positive approval ratings; Missourians would vote for Trump in do-over against Biden: Poll

By KMOV Staff
Updated: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A newly-released poll digs into whether Missourians approve of three elected leaders.

Pollsters with SurveyUSA found net approval ratings for President Joe Biden, Gov. Mike Parson and Senator Josh Hawley have risen slightly since July.

Recent polling shows Biden climbed 4 points. He dipped from Minus 29 in May to Minus 32 in July. In September polling, Biden was at Minus 28.

Parson remains in positive territory in September polling after seeing a slight dip in July. In May he was at Plus 8 but dipped to Plus 4 in July. The most recent poll shows Parson at Plus 5.

Hawley regained 6 points after sliding from Minus 2 to Minus 5 two months ago. September polling has his approval rating at Plus 1.

Polling released Tuesday also found that Missouri voters would vote for Former President Donald Trump over President Joe Biden if they ran against one another in 2024.

About the SurveyUSA poll

SurveyUSA interviewed 1,000 Missouri adults online between Sept. 14 and Sept. 18, 2022. Of those, 830 respondents were identified as registered voters and were polled.

The sample was provided by Lucid Holdings LLC. of New Orleans. The pool was weighted to US Census targets for gender, age, race, education, and home ownership.

The polling was conducted exclusively for GRAY Television’s Missouri stations (KMOV-TV in St. Louis, KCTV-TV in Kansas City, KYTV-TV in Springfield, KFVS-TV in Cape Girardeau, WGEM-TV in Quincy, IL; and KYOU-TV in Ottumwa, IA), and for KRCG-TV in Jefferson City and KOAM-TV in Pittsburg, KS.

Link to approval rating poll: https://www.surveyusa.com/client/PollReport.aspx?g=79454b16-49f5-4cb0-9e32-bf3e045acc6d

Link to Trump rating poll: https://www.surveyusa.com/client/PollReport.aspx?g=eb8d5720-e299-40c6-8009-78de005a89bd

