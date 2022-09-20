Poll finds majority of Missourians favor marijuana legalization

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The majority of Missouri voters approve of making marijuana legal.

A SurveyUSA poll released Monday shows 62% of voters approve Amendment 3, which legalizes the personal use of marijuana. 22% of voters surveyed oppose legalizing marijuana and 16% responded that they are not yet certain how they would vote.

The poll found the measure passes by double digits among all the demographic groups.

