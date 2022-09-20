Scotland County Hospital sees pre-COVID visitor numbers

MEMPHIS, Mo. (WGEM) - A local hospital is expanding their services and extending their reach in the community, according to a national assessment.

This comes after Scotland County Hospital went through a sudden leadership change a month ago.

Scotland County Hospital recently received visits from Stroudwater Associates and the National Rural Health Association (NRHA) executives.

What those assessors found is that the hospital is growing in community outreach and visitor numbers.

On Aug. 18, Scotland County Hospital had a sudden change of CEOs and announced the closure of Memphis Community Pharmacy.

When the hospital received an assessment from Stroudwater Associates, a national company that assesses rural hospitals, at the end of August, registered nurse Lori Nelson said the assessors saw that the hospital is beginning to see pre-pandemic visitor numbers.

“The volumes for in total for all four of our clinics range anywhere from 25,000 visits per year to 30,000,” said Nelson.

She said because of this, the hospital is extending its reach into the community.

“So we’ve been working really hard on what we call healthy initiatives where we can go out into our counties that we serve and give services close to home,” said Nelson.

Those initiatives include upcoming free health screenings and clinics.

Chief Operating Officer of the hospital Brent Pierick said that even with so many changes in such a short amount of time, the hospital’s level of care isn’t changing for patients.

“We have no reservations here at Scotland County Hospital with the quality of care or service lines, they’re very strong here and we’ve heard nothing but positive reviews in the community with our service lines,” Pierick said.

He says Stroudwater Associates see a positive future for the hospital.

“They said that everything looks very optimistic for Scotland County Hospital, they saw our numbers are coming back from the pandemic with COVID, they said that our numbers are on their way back to normal, our volumes are here,” Pierick said.

With those changes in August, the hospital announced the closure of Memphis Community Pharmacy.

Officials did not immediately comment on how they are navigating that closure.

Scotland County Hospital has a number of health screenings coming up.

Tomorrow, the hospital is offering free health screenings for cholesterol levels and prostate cancer from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Staff members said if you are receiving the cholesterol screening, that requires fasting after midnight.

On Oct. 8, they will be doing infant weigh-ins, blood oxygen checks and more at the Country View Store Open House from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

And on Oct. 11, at the hospital campus and locations in Macon and Hannibal, staff will be doing CPR training with Missouri Department of Transportation employees.

