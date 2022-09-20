Sen. Darren Bailey stops in Quincy during tour across the state

By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Senator Darren Bailey stopped in Quincy, Monday as part of his bus tour across the state.

Around 100 people attended the rally at the Holiday Inn.

Bailey said he wants to repeal the Safety Act and decrease crime, return the power of education to parents and lower property and gas taxes.

He believes he has a strong chance of beating Governor J.B. Pritzker this November.

“The people in Chicago are as fed up and as tired as this crowd was here tonight,” Bailey said. “Because of the smear campaigns that took place against me they know who I am. They know what I stand for and what JB tries to turn against me.”

Stephanie Trussell, who is running for Lieutenant Governor alongside Bailey, was also there.

Their bus tour continues this week in cities like Rockford, Crystal Lake and Peoria.

