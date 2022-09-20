Stolen cars recovered in Hannibal, 5 juveniles arrested

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - Five juveniles have been arrested following an investigation by Hannibal Police into several vehicle thefts over the last few days.

According to Hannibal Police, on Monday officers received a tip that a stolen vehicle from Hannibal had been abandoned at the Meadows Camp Ground in Ralls County.

Police reported a witness saw the suspects leave in a blue Chevrolet Traverse.

A Marion County Deputy later spotted the blue Traverse near Broadway and Main Streets where the deputy stopped the vehicle and officers arrested five juveniles who were inside.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found a handgun and keys to other vehicles previously reported stolen.

Police stated they were able to recover all vehicles stolen in this investigation.

“The level of cooperation on this case was amazing. Both the Marion and Ralls County Sheriff’s Departments, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and NECOMM were instrumental in helping make these arrests,” Hannibal Police Chief Jacob Nacke said. “Information was quickly disseminated and surrounding agencies began actively looking for the suspect vehicle which was subsequently located by a Marion County Deputy. I cannot thank our partners enough for the assistance they provide on a daily basis.”

Hannibal Police stated the best way to prevent your vehicle from being stolen is to lock it and remove the keys.

