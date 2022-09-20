Stolen cars recovered in Hannibal, 5 juveniles arrested

Vehicle theft
Vehicle theft(MGN)
By Isaiah Haywood
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - Five juveniles have been arrested following an investigation by Hannibal Police into several vehicle thefts over the last few days.

According to Hannibal Police, on Monday officers received a tip that a stolen vehicle from Hannibal had been abandoned at the Meadows Camp Ground in Ralls County.

Police reported a witness saw the suspects leave in a blue Chevrolet Traverse.

A Marion County Deputy later spotted the blue Traverse near Broadway and Main Streets where the deputy stopped the vehicle and officers arrested five juveniles who were inside.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found a handgun and keys to other vehicles previously reported stolen.

Police stated they were able to recover all vehicles stolen in this investigation.

“The level of cooperation on this case was amazing. Both the Marion and Ralls County Sheriff’s Departments, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and NECOMM were instrumental in helping make these arrests,” Hannibal Police Chief Jacob Nacke said. “Information was quickly disseminated and surrounding agencies began actively looking for the suspect vehicle which was subsequently located by a Marion County Deputy. I cannot thank our partners enough for the assistance they provide on a daily basis.”

Hannibal Police stated the best way to prevent your vehicle from being stolen is to lock it and remove the keys.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire breaks out at Titan Wheel plant
Fire breaks out at Titan Wheel plant
Northern Adams County residents, farmers clean up after Sunday night storms
Northeast Adams County residents, farmers clean up after Sunday night storms
Colby Manning
Keokuk man pleads guilty to vehicular homicide
Structure fire breaks out in payson
House fire breaks out in Payson
Matthew Robinson
Pittsfield youth football coach arrested for alleged theft

Latest News

Some areas will not climb out of the 50s for a high temp
Break out the hoodies
Sen. Emil Jones III talks to reporters on January 19, 2020.
Sen. Emil Jones III facing bribery charges connected with red light camera scheme
The City of Quincy looks to remove stop and yield signs on Lind street and implement new...
Traffic sign updates coming to Quincy
Fire breaks out at Titan Wheel plant
Fire breaks out at Titan Wheel plant