Traffic sign updates coming to Quincy

By Jessica Beaver
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Alderman voted on Monday night’s city council meeting to adopt a recommendation from the Traffic Commission to remove stop signs at 13th and Lind Streets.

They also voted to remove yield signs at the intersections of 14th and 16th and Lind Streets and replace them with four-way stop signs.

This decision comes after city officials saw the results of a speed study conducted this summer.

