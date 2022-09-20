WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (September 19) Young High School Cross Country Standouts Finding Their Stride

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -With the graduation last spring of several All-State caliber Cross Country standouts from the prep ranks, at this point, there is now a new rising tide of young cross country runners starting to develop . In fact they’re showcasing there talents in a big way throughout the Tri-States.

WGEM’s Brendan Reidy has more details in this evening’s Sports In Focus.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.