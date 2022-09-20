WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (September 19) Young High School Cross Country Standouts Finding Their Stride

Sports In Focus
Young Cross Country Runners In The Prep Ranks Quickly Developing
Young Cross Country Runners In The Prep Ranks Quickly Developing
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -With the graduation last spring of several All-State caliber Cross Country standouts from the prep ranks, at this point, there is now a new rising tide of young cross country runners starting to develop . In fact they’re showcasing there talents in a big way throughout the Tri-States.

WGEM’s Brendan Reidy has more details in this evening’s Sports In Focus.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Nonday (September 19) QHS Blue Devils Girls Golf Team Captures Their 7th Straight Western Big 6 Championship On The Greens

Updated: moments ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy High's Girls Golf Team Brings Home Another Western Big 6 Crown

Sports

WGEM Sports: Monday (September 19) Peyten Chappel Selected As The GLVC Defensive Player Of The Week

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Peyten Chappel Wins Defensive Player Of The Week Honors In The GLVC

Athlete of the Week

Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week - Week 3

Updated: Sep. 18, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT
|
By Ryan Mumma
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week

Sports

Unity-Payson Football Makes Statement vs Routt Catholic

Updated: Sep. 17, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM Sports

Latest News

Sports

Unity football

Updated: Sep. 17, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT

Sports

North Shelby Softball Tournament Highlights

Updated: Sep. 17, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM Sports At Ten

Sports

North Shelby softball

Updated: Sep. 17, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports: (FFN) QND Forfeit Update Raiders Now (2-2)

Updated: Sep. 17, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT
WGEM News at Ten

Sports

WGEM Sports (FFN) (9) South Shelby vs. (1) Monroe City

Updated: Sep. 17, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT
WGEM News at Ten

Sports

Football Friday Night: (September 16) Trey Countryman And The Cardinals Of South Shelby Visit Titletown To Face The Top-Ranked Monroe City Panthers During Homecoming

Updated: Sep. 17, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Monroe City Panthers Celebrate Homecoming Night With A 46-8 Win Over South Shelby