WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (September 19) QHS Blue Devils Girls Golf Team Captures Their 7th Straight Western Big 6 Championship On The Greens

Quincy Lady Blue Devils Golf Team Brings Home Another Western Big 6 Championship(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 1:55 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -The Lady Blue Devils Golf Team from Quincy High has done it again! Earlier today in Geneseo, Illinois, QHS captured their 7th straight Western Big 6 Tournament Championship by posting a team score of 328.

Saya Geisendorfer took home Medalist honors after carding a 73 on the day to lead the “Blue & White!” Blue Devil teammate Sophia Gold finished second with a score of 78. Maddie O’Brien finished 3rd for Quincy High with a score of 88. Quincy’s Samantha Carmean finished in 4th place with a career low score of 89. The Blue Devils top 4 scores were awarded first team all conference honors as well.

In the team standings, today’s runner-up was Geneseo (373). The Maroons from Moline High finished in third-place (382).

