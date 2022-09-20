WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (September 19) Part II Fort Madison Lady Bloodhounds Face Danville At HTC Volleyball Classic And North Shelby Improves to (12-1) On The MSHSAA Softball Dirt
MSHSAA Softball: Palmyra Beats Elsberry In Dramatic Fashion In The 7th Inning
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Monday, September 19, 2022
MSHSAA Softball
Louisiana 1
North Shelby 12
NS Raiders Now (12-1)
Elsberry 6
Palmyra 7
PHS Lady Panthers Win In Walk-Off Style In The 7th Inning
Clark County 7
Brookfield 12
Kirksville 12
Hannibal 1
Canton 5
Highland 7
HHS Lady Cougars Now (10-4) On The Season
Mark Twain 13
Madison 11
Macon 3
South Shelby 0
Paris 0
Marceline 15
Brashear 3
Knox County 4
