WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (September 19) Part II Fort Madison Lady Bloodhounds Face Danville At HTC Volleyball Classic And North Shelby Improves to (12-1) On The MSHSAA Softball Dirt

MSHSAA Softball: Palmyra Beats Elsberry In Dramatic Fashion In The 7th Inning
Fort Madison Lady Bloodhounds Volleyball Team
Fort Madison Lady Bloodhounds Volleyball Team
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Monday, September 19, 2022

MSHSAA Softball

Louisiana 1

North Shelby 12

NS Raiders Now (12-1)

Elsberry 6

Palmyra 7

PHS Lady Panthers Win In Walk-Off Style In The 7th Inning

Clark County 7

Brookfield 12

Kirksville 12

Hannibal 1

Canton 5

Highland 7

HHS Lady Cougars Now (10-4) On The Season

Mark Twain 13

Madison 11

Macon 3

South Shelby 0

Paris 0

Marceline 15

Brashear 3

Knox County 4

