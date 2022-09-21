Annual Adopt-a-Family program now open for Brown County residents

MOUNT STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - The annual Adopt-A-Family program, which aims to ensure children from infants to eighth graders will have gifts this holiday season is now open in Brown County.

The idea is for anyone donating to be assigned a child anywhere from infant to eighth grade level and purchase a gift for them.

The families of the children receiving the gifts will remain confidential.

Mount Sterling Chapter of the T.T.T. Society is putting on the Adopt-a-Family program and the organization’s president Sandy Quinn said the program starts months before Christmas because it takes time to contact the families in need and the individuals wanting to donate.

“We do conclude the project on Dec. 3,” Quinn said. “And that’s when the families come and pick up all the presents.”

Quinn said anyone interested in adopting a family this year can call 217-725-4887 or 217-242-0821.

She said monetary donations are welcome, too.

Those can be mailed to Charlotte Koch’s address at 7 Highland Park Drive, Mt. Sterling, IL 62353.

Checks should be made out to Adopt-A-Family.

