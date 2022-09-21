Annual Adopt-a-Family program now open for Brown County residents

Adopt-a-Family
Adopt-a-Family(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - The annual Adopt-A-Family program, which aims to ensure children from infants to eighth graders will have gifts this holiday season is now open in Brown County.

The idea is for anyone donating to be assigned a child anywhere from infant to eighth grade level and purchase a gift for them.

The families of the children receiving the gifts will remain confidential.

Mount Sterling Chapter of the T.T.T. Society is putting on the Adopt-a-Family program and the organization’s president Sandy Quinn said the program starts months before Christmas because it takes time to contact the families in need and the individuals wanting to donate.

“We do conclude the project on Dec. 3,” Quinn said. “And that’s when the families come and pick up all the presents.”

Quinn said anyone interested in adopting a family this year can call 217-725-4887 or 217-242-0821.

She said monetary donations are welcome, too.

Those can be mailed to Charlotte Koch’s address at 7 Highland Park Drive, Mt. Sterling, IL 62353.

Checks should be made out to Adopt-A-Family.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire breaks out at Titan Wheel plant
Fire breaks out at Titan Wheel plant
Northern Adams County residents, farmers clean up after Sunday night storms
Northeast Adams County residents, farmers clean up after Sunday night storms
Colby Manning
Keokuk man pleads guilty to vehicular homicide
Matthew Robinson
Pittsfield youth football coach arrested for alleged theft
Structure fire breaks out in payson
House fire breaks out in Payson

Latest News

Stolen cars recovered in Hannibal, 5 juveniles arrested
Stolen cars recovered in Hannibal, 5 juveniles arrested
Hannibal Convention Visitors Bureau Guide
Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau to create 2023 Visitor’s Guide
Hannibal childcare centers to open
City Council votes to allow daycares to open in all zones across Hannibal
Installations begin to replace 1960′s windows at Good Shepherd Nursing Home
Installations begin to replace 1960′s windows at Good Shepherd Nursing Home