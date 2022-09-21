Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 21st, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Audrey Jane Clark

Jean Clark

Brad Rowland

Katie Bowman

Steve Fee

Larry McCormick

Norine Hammond

Jarrett Porter

Isabelle Theis

Frankie Wellman

Laci Wheeler

Brad Heaton

Shaine Sutton

Jean Gannon

Jameson Knight

Davin Acklie

Mackenzie Leckbee

Ed Lohman

Nancy Garner

Jamie McNally

Brian Johnson

Layne Mast

Diann Lydolph

Jadyn Lydolph

Corbyn Nichelson

Laurena Hunter

Eva Todd

Jessica Miller

Charlie Bowen

Steve O’Brien

Torince Grace Stockwel

Hadlie Kroger

ANNIVERSARIES

Jason & Megan Lamport

Tom & Janice Gates

Dewayne & Ronda Oswalt

Alex & Jess Gaudian

Woody & Stacey Maas

Joe & Heather Crane

Chad & Meghan Dedert

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.