City Council votes to allow daycares to open in all zones across Hannibal

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - The Hannibal City council moved forward with a plan to create more daycare options for parents in town.

Many daycares have had to turn parents away because they’re full and the city attorney hopes this decision will address the issue.

On Tuesday night, Hannibal City Council voted to allow the placement of daycares in all zones across the city. Previously, if someone wanted to own a home-based daycare in a residential area, it needed to be connected to a church.

Jennifer Miller, Owner of Grow and Learn Childcare Center in Hannibal, said there are a lot of Hannibal children who need daycare, but there are not enough centers.

They have had around 100 kids on their waiting list before.

“Since COVID, there has been a high need for care for infants and toddlers and two-year-olds,” Miller said.

To try to help the community, Miller built a new facility to house eight more infants and toddlers, and 20 more kids between the ages of two and six. However, she still has to turn away some children.

“We still have a lot of calls for infants and toddlers and we are unable to meet those needs due to my facilities being full,” Miller said.

Hannibal City Attorney James Lemon said daycare owners now have more of a selection with where they can be located.

“Daycares could locate themselves closer to the residential neighborhoods,” Lemon said. “It’s gonna give an opportunity for them to pop up in some of the light commercial areas.”

Lemon hopes the decision will address the childcare shortage across the city.

“Primarily the areas that we see the most need is for the younger children, and we would I’m sure love to have daycares that could provide that pop up,” Lemon said.

