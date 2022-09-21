Cooler temps

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are in for a roller coaster ride on the temperature scale. Cool temperatures will be in the area through Thursday and into Friday but a warm front does approach the area on Friday night. We will be in the warm sector of a low pressure system on Saturday and that will keep us in the sunshine and warm our temperatures back up to the low 80s. Then a cold front comes through late Saturday night and drops temperatures back down to more seasonable levels. It does not look like there is much rainfall associated with this next system.

Significant rainfall Wednesday morning in parts of Tri-States. There were a few Flash Flood Warnings issued but have since expired (Max Inman)

But we have had some significant rainfall totals in the area over the past week. The new drought monitor will come out on Thursday and it will likely show improving conditions possibly wiping out drought conditions in the region.

A new drought monitor will come out Thursday (Max Inman)

