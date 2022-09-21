Fall cold front arrives today

Chance of scattered light rain showers today.
By Whitney Williams
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:23 AM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - We have another warm morning on our hands. In fact, we are a little warmer than yesterday morning as temperatures are in the 70s. Also this morning, we have had some rain showers passing through. They are not widespread though. These showers developed out ahead of our approaching fall cold front. There has been enough moisture to bring an area of showers to mainly the northern tier. These showers have been moving southeastward and are gradually shrinking in coverage. Then, we will see a break in the rain for now. The cold front will start to move through the northern tier this morning and then it will slowly move southward through the rest of the Tri-States this afternoon. Through the day, we will have more scattered showers move into the area. The showers will be light and not everyone will see the rain.

Daytime highs today will depend on the timing of the cold front. Since the northern tier will see the front first, you will see highs near 80°. The rest of the Tri-States will see highs in the mid 80s, as they will have a bit more time to warm. Once the front comes through, we will start to notice cooler air spilling into the area. This will start to happen late this afternoon and evening. Tonight will be mostly cloudy. We will see a strong drop in temperatures as we will fall into the 50s. That is about 20 degrees cooler than last night.

