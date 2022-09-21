Hannibal assisted living center catches fire

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal Fire crews are on the scene of what they describe as a “small fire” at an assisted living center, the Beth Haven Terrace West Apartments.

Munger Lane remained closed as of one o’clock Wednesday afternoon.

Fire crews used Munger as a staging area for residents who were evacuated.

Hannibal fire Chief Neisen said the department had a large contingency on scene because they had to evacuate the entire building, meaning 50 to 100 residents were displaced from their homes for about an hour.

Neisen said the fire was extinguished within about 15 minutes of arrival.

Crews got the call at 11:18 a.m.

Officials say nobody was injured, and the residents have returned to their apartments.

The fire was accidental, and they are still investigating a cause.

They are also evaluating damage estimates.

