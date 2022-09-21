Hannibal assisted living center catches fire

Beth Haven Terrace West Apartments
Beth Haven Terrace West Apartments(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal Fire crews are on the scene of what they describe as a “small fire” at an assisted living center, the Beth Haven Terrace West Apartments.

Munger Lane remained closed as of one o’clock Wednesday afternoon.

Fire crews used Munger as a staging area for residents who were evacuated.

Hannibal fire Chief Neisen said the department had a large contingency on scene because they had to evacuate the entire building, meaning 50 to 100 residents were displaced from their homes for about an hour.

Neisen said the fire was extinguished within about 15 minutes of arrival.

Crews got the call at 11:18 a.m.

Officials say nobody was injured, and the residents have returned to their apartments.

The fire was accidental, and they are still investigating a cause.

They are also evaluating damage estimates.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire breaks out at Titan Wheel plant
Fire breaks out at Titan Wheel plant
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says 20-year-old Yareni Rios-Gonzalez remained...
Detained woman seriously hurt when train hits police car
Matthew Robinson
Pittsfield youth football coach arrested for alleged theft
Colby Manning
Keokuk man pleads guilty to vehicular homicide

Latest News

Annual Adopt-a-Family program now open for Brown County residents
Annual Adopt-a-Family program now open for Brown County residents
On Tuesday night, 36 riders biking through Illinois stopped in Quincy. They’re riding 500 miles...
Gold Star Mission riders raise awareness for military families
A new playground that will be all-inclusive and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)...
Quincy to build another ADA accessible playground
Quincy to build another ADA accessible playground
Quincy park district decides on ADA compliant park