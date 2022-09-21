Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau to create 2023 Visitor’s Guide

HANNIBAL, Mo. WGEM) - The Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau got approval to create their 2023 Visitor’s Guide at the city council meeting Tuesday night.

Director Megan Rapp said every year the bureau creates a visitor’s guide to attract tourists to the city.

Council accepted the $5,000 bid from McDonald Video and Photography to take pictures of the city for the guide.

Rapp said the guide highlights some of Hannibal’s special events, shops and other attractions.

“We really try to make the guide comprehensive and make sure that it’s a year-round piece,” Rapp said. “We have all of our calendar events in there. We have pretty much a major special event at least once a month.”

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, City Council voted for Klingner and Associates to design an outdoor shelter and education pavilion at Sodalis Nature Preserve.

They also voted for the city manager’s office to send out a survey to downtown businesses about leasing out parking spaces.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.