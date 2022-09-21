Hannibal Fire Department responds to an apartment fire.

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Between 50 and 100 people were evacuated from Beth Haven Terrace West Apartments.

The Hannibal Fire Department received a call early Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. for a fire.

“We evacuated the building to air on the side of caution to make sure everything was safe before we could allow anyone to go back in,” said Fire Chief Ryan Neisen.

Crews closed Munger Lane for more than a hour as a staging area for residents who were evacuated.

Neisen said the fire started accidentally and his team was able to put it out within about 15 minutes.

Local emergency agencies were also on the scene.

“That’s kind of the way we operate a lot of times, we’re trying to prepare for the worse, get resources here,” said Neisen. “It’s better to have too many resources here and not need them, then need more help and not have them available at the scene.”

No one was injured or taken to the hospital.

Neisen said the damage from the fire was minimal.

