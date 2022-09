Hospital Report: 21 September, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Clara B. Pulse, age 91 of Canton, MO passed away September 19 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. Davis Funeral Home.

Kendall R. Gallaher, 83, of Nauvoo, IL passed away at September 17 at his home. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Rachel Morris, age 37, of Hamilton, IL, died September 18 Keokuk Area Hospital in Keokuk, IA. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Births:

Blessing Hospital Reports:

Robert & Valerie Pryor of Canton, MO....girl

Kurt & Jennifer Welker of Quincy, IL...girl

