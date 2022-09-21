Installations begin to replace 1960′s windows at Good Shepherd Nursing Home

GOLDEN, Ill. (WGEM) - The roughly 70-year-old Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Golden, IL, is replacing its original windows.

A group of Golden church members came together to launch a campaign for this replacement called “New View for ‘22″.

Campaign board member Linda Waite said the Good Shepard Nursing Home is a staple to the village and they work to preserve its history.

She said a series of issues had arisen with the windows, one being that they are stuck shut and unable to be opened.

“The residents would like a little air sometimes,” Waite said. “And we can’t open the side windows at all.”

She said the building is old enough to make it near-to-impossible to install air conditioning, leaving no ventilation for the residents.

Waite also said the windows have to be as close as possible to the original ones with the wooden panes and ledges and that putting a cheaper or more modern style would not work with the building’s structure.

“These windows are sunrise windows,” Waite said. “And we are putting them in with brand new construction because we don’t know what’s on the outside of the windows with the buildings this old.”

She said the contractors are working with Windows Plus and was able to find practically identical models from the original windows and offered lower rates.

“We’re going to be doing full frame removal,” said Windows Plus owner, Chris Marlow. “New trim and everything so they will be good to go for another 50 years.”

Marlow said they hope to replace two to four windows each work day, making the full replacement about a month.

He said this is not an ordinary window replacement. The 1963 windows have been a challenge to replace.

“You know, a lot of them wouldn’t even open,” Marlow said. “So it was definitely time for new windows.”

Waite said there are 39 windows to replace with each one costing $3,500.

“However, the windows will save on utility costs,” Waite said.

Waite said the “New View for ‘22″ program will need community support and are taking monetary donations.

She said if a donor purchases an entire window they will install a plaque for that donor.

To learn more about the “New View for ‘22″ program or to donate, you can call the home at 217-696-4421.

