Missouri grant helps Shelby County law enforcement agencies

SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - A state grant is helping Shelby County officers keep the community safe.

Since Shelby County is a rural county, they’re limited to the number of deputies they have on patrol.

The $500 grant pays for the deputies to work overtime this week so they can focus on traffic stops to help them crack down on passenger seatbelt safety.

“You have people that speed, drive carless, so we’re protecting the community by being seen and making those enforcement contacts,” said Shelbina Chief of Police Jeff Brown.

Brown said the grant won’t take any money from tax payers.

“It’s not a burden to the tax payers for the city of Shelbina because even though we get paid by the city of Shelbina, the state of Missouri reverses that back to them. It’s a win-win for me because I get extra officers out on the street and at a cost not to the tax payers,” said Brown.

Sheriff Arron Fredrickson of Shelby County said they are actively trying to limit safety violations.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.