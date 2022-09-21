Quincy to build another ADA accessible playground

By Charity Bell
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - A new playground that will be all-inclusive and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible, could soon be under development in Quincy.

The playground will be in Wavering Park, right next to the existing baseball field.

Tuesday night, the Quincy park district showed two playground proposals to the community. Officials said they’d like more of your input.

Quincy Park District’s Lincoln park playground is ADA accessible.

“I think it’s very important. I’ve worked with kids with disabilities and kids without.” Morgan Cookson said.

Moms like Morgan Cookson said they like the park district’s proposal to build another playground across town that will also be all-inclusive.

“It’s important because when you have kids with disabilities, it’s not always easy for them to fit in with kids who don’t have disabilities and having a park like this, they can both be together and they can all play at the same time,” Cookson said.

Executive Director Rome Fredricks said they’re looking for community feedback so they can work to provide families with more options.

“Just to take some of the pressure off the one here in Lincoln Park, so a lot of the comments we’ve seen so far is, you know, make sure we have swings, these swings down here get utilized a lot,” Frericks said.

He said they’ve received other comments like splitting the playground up by age groups.

“So there’s a two to five-year-old playground. Then there’s a five to 12,” Frericks said. “It’s more spread out, and there’s a lot of features on the exterior.”

Terri Gibbons said she brings her family to the park weekly and would love to see these proposals become a reality.

“They need more options for people that are handicapped that need that kind of accessibility. I think that would be a good thing for Quincy to have,” Gibbons said.

Frericks said this will be made possible through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Open Space Land Acquisition and Development grant.

The playground proposals each cost about $400,000. He expects the total cost of the project to be about $1.3 million which will include a shelter house and restrooms in addition to the playground.

The park district is looking for your input so they can apply for the grant before its deadline on Sept. 30.

The grant will be awarded by next spring or summer.

If you missed the open house Tuesday night, Frericks said you can still give your input online on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire breaks out at Titan Wheel plant
Fire breaks out at Titan Wheel plant
Northern Adams County residents, farmers clean up after Sunday night storms
Northeast Adams County residents, farmers clean up after Sunday night storms
Matthew Robinson
Pittsfield youth football coach arrested for alleged theft
Colby Manning
Keokuk man pleads guilty to vehicular homicide
Structure fire breaks out in payson
House fire breaks out in Payson

Latest News

Quincy High Volleyball Team Set To Host United Township Tonight At 7:00 P.M.
WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (September 20) QHS Volleyball Preview
Annual Adopt-a-Family program now open for Brown County residents
Annual Adopt-a-Family program now open for Brown County residents
On Tuesday night, 36 riders biking through Illinois stopped in Quincy. They’re riding 500 miles...
Gold Star Mission riders raise awareness for military families
Quincy to build another ADA accessible playground
Quincy park district decides on ADA compliant park