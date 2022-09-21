Quincy to build another ADA accessible playground

QUINCY (WGEM) - A new playground that will be all-inclusive and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible, could soon be under development in Quincy.

The playground will be in Wavering Park, right next to the existing baseball field.

Tuesday night, the Quincy park district showed two playground proposals to the community. Officials said they’d like more of your input.

Quincy Park District’s Lincoln park playground is ADA accessible.

“I think it’s very important. I’ve worked with kids with disabilities and kids without.” Morgan Cookson said.

Moms like Morgan Cookson said they like the park district’s proposal to build another playground across town that will also be all-inclusive.

“It’s important because when you have kids with disabilities, it’s not always easy for them to fit in with kids who don’t have disabilities and having a park like this, they can both be together and they can all play at the same time,” Cookson said.

Executive Director Rome Fredricks said they’re looking for community feedback so they can work to provide families with more options.

“Just to take some of the pressure off the one here in Lincoln Park, so a lot of the comments we’ve seen so far is, you know, make sure we have swings, these swings down here get utilized a lot,” Frericks said.

He said they’ve received other comments like splitting the playground up by age groups.

“So there’s a two to five-year-old playground. Then there’s a five to 12,” Frericks said. “It’s more spread out, and there’s a lot of features on the exterior.”

Terri Gibbons said she brings her family to the park weekly and would love to see these proposals become a reality.

“They need more options for people that are handicapped that need that kind of accessibility. I think that would be a good thing for Quincy to have,” Gibbons said.

Frericks said this will be made possible through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Open Space Land Acquisition and Development grant.

The playground proposals each cost about $400,000. He expects the total cost of the project to be about $1.3 million which will include a shelter house and restrooms in addition to the playground.

The park district is looking for your input so they can apply for the grant before its deadline on Sept. 30.

The grant will be awarded by next spring or summer.

If you missed the open house Tuesday night, Frericks said you can still give your input online on their Facebook page.

