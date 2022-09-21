Quincy woman sentenced to over 8 years following woman’s death from fentanyl intoxication

Caitlin Dietiker
Caitlin Dietiker(Adams County Sheriffs Office)
By Isaiah Haywood
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A Quincy woman was sentenced Wednesday to eight and a half years in prison for two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

According to court documents, Caitlin Dietiker, 22, was sentenced to three and a half years for one count and five years for the other, with the sentences running concurrently.

Dietiker agreed to a guilty plea on July 13 while Judge Roger Thomson dropped a charge of drug-induced homicide and another count of unlawful delivery.

Dietiker was originally charged after a Quincy woman, Jillina Hogan, 21, died in March of 2021 from fentanyl intoxication. Police said that after a several-month investigation, they determined Dietiker had supplied Hogan with fentanyl that ultimately caused her death in March 2021.

