Quincy woman sentenced to over 8 years following woman’s death from fentanyl intoxication

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Quincy woman was sentenced Wednesday to eight and a half years in prison for two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

According to court documents, Caitlin Dietiker, 22, was sentenced to three and a half years for one count and five years for the other, with the sentences running concurrently.

Dietiker agreed to a guilty plea on July 13 while Judge Roger Thomson dropped a charge of drug-induced homicide and another count of unlawful delivery.

Dietiker was originally charged after a Quincy woman, Jillina Hogan, 21, died in March of 2021 from fentanyl intoxication. Police said that after a several-month investigation, they determined Dietiker had supplied Hogan with fentanyl that ultimately caused her death in March 2021.

