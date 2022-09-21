WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (September 20) Hannibal Running Back Aneyas Williams Watches Practice From The Sidelines On Tuesday At Porter Stadium

The 4-Star Prospect Clears Up His Status For Friday’s Home Game Against Mexico
Hannibal's Aneyas Williams Offers Update On His Status For Friday's Game Against Mexico
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It’s now clearly understood across the high school football landscape that Hannibal running back Aneyas Williams is a young man with tremendous talents on the football field. His rare combination of size, speed, strength, competitive fire, and high football IQ make him one of the prep prospects in the country. About the only thing that can stop Aneyas Williams on the gridiron, is Aneyas Williams!

Earlier today the 4-Star prospect was spotted at practice watching the Pirates workout session from the sidelines. That situation of course brought into immediate question whether or not the All-State performer was injured? Also, would Williams be in the line-up on Friday when the (2-2) Pirates host the (2-2) Bulldogs of Mexico High? The talented junior offered some insight into those daunting questions and we’ll have an update from America’s Hometown.

