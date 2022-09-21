WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (September 20) QHS Blue Devils Return To The Practice Turf To Prepare To Face Galesburg And The Heat

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The (3-1) Quincy High football team will be vying for their second win in a row on “Football Friday Night!” That’s when the “Blue and White” will board the old team bus and head to Galesburg for their second road game of the season in the Western Big 6 Conference.

The Blue Devils, after beating United Township last Friday during Homecoming, are now (1-1) in the conference standings. GHS is (1-3) overall and have dropped their last 2 games in a row. they’re (0-3) in the conference after losing to Geneseo last week on the road 21-7. Despite that fact, the Blue Devils can’t afford to look past this squad because last year, the Silver Streaks beat QHS at Flinn Memorial Stadium 35-9.

Players that were on the Quincy roster last season remember that disappointing setback. The bad memories of that loss at home, should keep the Blue Devils keenly focused and highly motivated right up until the opening kickoff on Friday.

Right now at Flinn, QHS is also dealing with an old enemy as well today. The heat! QHS head coach Rick Little took timeout to offer his thoughts on how his squad will really have to buckle down and overcome the elements. Elements that could play a part in keeping the Devils from practicing at a high level this week. We’ll have details...

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.