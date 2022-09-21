WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (September 20) QHS Lady Blue Devils Volleyball Team Ready To Return To Action Tonight In The Western Big 6

Quincy High Looking To Bounce Back From Last Night’s Loss On The Road
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Quincy High Girls Volleyball team is set to return to action this evening in “The Gem City.” The Blue Devils will host the Lady Panthers of United Township inside the QHS gym starting at 7:00 p.m.

The WGEM Sports-Cam caught up with Quincy head coach Kate Brown (2nd season) before tonight’s match-up to get her thoughts on the continuing mission within the developing program that’s on the rise in the IHSA ranks.

