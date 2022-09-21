WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (September 20) QND Lady Raiders Golf Team Enjoys A Successful Day On The Fairways At The Kirksville Country Club Once Again

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -The Quincy Notre Dame Girls Golf Team had a very enjoyable and productive “business trip” to Kirksville, Missouri earlier today. The Lady Raiders had a lot of fun too. That’s because the “Blue and Gold” were once again a part of this years field at the annual Kirksville Invite held at the beautiful Kirksville Country Club. That’s where QND posted a successful title defense on the fairways by finishing their round as a team with a score of 349. That was good enough to lock up first place honors at the Invite for the second year in a row.

Quincy Notre Dame Standout Hana Knuffman led the way by posting a PR of 74 (+3). That was good enough to take home medalist honors at the Invite. Teammate Blair Eftink posted a PR of her own with an 83 to finish in third place.

