WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (September 20) QND Lady Raiders Golf Team Enjoys A Successful Day On The Fairways At The Kirksville Country Club Once Again

QND Lady Raiders Golf Team Rolls To Another Victory At Kirksville
QND Lady Raiders Golf Team Rolls To Another Victory At Kirksville(Gray TV)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -The Quincy Notre Dame Girls Golf Team had a very enjoyable and productive “business trip” to Kirksville, Missouri earlier today. The Lady Raiders had a lot of fun too. That’s because the “Blue and Gold” were once again a part of this years field at the annual Kirksville Invite held at the beautiful Kirksville Country Club. That’s where QND posted a successful title defense on the fairways by finishing their round as a team with a score of 349. That was good enough to lock up first place honors at the Invite for the second year in a row.

Quincy Notre Dame Standout Hana Knuffman led the way by posting a PR of 74 (+3). That was good enough to take home medalist honors at the Invite. Teammate Blair Eftink posted a PR of her own with an 83 to finish in third place.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (September 20) QND Lady Raiders Volleyball Team Rolls To A (2-0) Win Over Hannibal At The Korf And The Quincy Blue Devils Beat Galesburg In The Gem City On The Western Big 6 Conference Court

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Lady Raiders Volleyball Team Improves To (18-1) On The Season After Beating Hannibal

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (September 20) QHS Blue Devils Return To The Practice Turf To Prepare To Face Galesburg And The Heat

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Blue Devils Return To The Practice Turf AS They Focus On Galesburg And Dealing With The Heat

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (September 20) Hannibal Running Back Aneyas Williams Watches Practice From The Sidelines On Tuesday At Porter Stadium

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
MSHSAA Football Update On Running Back Aneyas Williams From Hannibal High School

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (September 20) QHS Lady Blue Devils Volleyball Team Ready To Return To Action Tonight In The Western Big 6

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Set To Play Host To United Township In The Western Big 6 Volleyball Ranks Tonight

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (Sept. 19) Fort Madison Volleyball vs. Danville

Updated: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (September 19) Part II Fort Madison Lady Bloodhounds Face Danville At HTC Volleyball Classic And North Shelby Improves to (12-1) On The MSHSAA Softball Dirt

Updated: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:46 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Fort Madison Lady Bloodhounds Take On Danville In IGHSAU Volleyball Action In Donnellson

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (September 19) Holy Trinity Catholic Classic (VB)

Updated: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:48 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (September 19) Holy Trinity Volleyball Classic On Tap In Lee County And Southeastern Falls Against Unity In Augusta

Updated: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:29 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Holy Trinity Catholic Volleyball Classic On Tap In Donnellson

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (Sept. 19) QHS Girls Golf Team Wins WB6 Crown & JWCC Blazers Win On The Soccer Pitch

Updated: Sep. 20, 2022 at 2:35 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (September 19) QHS Blue Devils Girls Golf Team Captures Their 7th Straight Western Big 6 Championship On The Greens

Updated: Sep. 20, 2022 at 1:55 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy High's Girls Golf Team Brings Home Another Western Big 6 Crown