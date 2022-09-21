WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (September 20) Hannibal Pirates Rumble Past Mexico On The MSHSAA Soccer Pitch And Quincy’s Carter Venvertloh Sets A New Scoring Mark In A Win On The Pitch Against Galesburg

MSHSAA Softball: Palmyra Lady Panthers Beat South Shelby 7-5 On The Dirt
Hannibal Pirates Now (6-3) After Blowing Out Mexico On The Soccer Pitch 9-1
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Tuesday, September 20, 2022

MSHSAA Soccer

Mexico 1

Hannibal 9

HHS: Bodie Rollins: 2 Goals/3 Assists

Pirates Now (6-3) Overall / (3-0) In Conference

IHSA Soccer

Quincy Notre Dame 4

Sacred Heart-Griffin 1

QND: Leo Cann (2 Goals)

QND: Seth Anderson (1 Goal) / Colin Kurk (1 Goal)

Western Big 6 Conference

Quincy 6

Galesburg 1

QHS: Carter Venvertloh: 5 Goals (New School Record For A Single Game)

MSHSAA Softball

Marion County 0

North Shelby 15

NSHS Lady Raiders Now (12-2)

Knox County 0

Fayette 1

Palmyra 7

South Shelby 5

Schuyler County 3

Salisbury 4

SCHS Lady Rams Now (3-7) On The Season

Macon 11

Canton 7

CHS Lady Tigers Now (10-5)

Wright City 13

Mark Twain 12

MTHS Lady Tigers Now (5-9) On The Season

Bowling Green 4

Silex 3

BG Lady Cats Now (9-6) On The Season

Clopton 11

Louisiana 0

LHS Lady Dawgs Now (6-7) On The Season

NCAA Soccer

Northern Kentucky 1

Western Illinois 1

WIU Leathernecks Now (0-4-3) On The Season

NAIA Soccer

Waldorf 2

Hannibal LaGrange 1

Send In Your Teams Final Scores & Stats Every Night Via Email: WGEM.COM/Sports

