WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (September 20) Hannibal Pirates Rumble Past Mexico On The MSHSAA Soccer Pitch And Quincy’s Carter Venvertloh Sets A New Scoring Mark In A Win On The Pitch Against Galesburg
MSHSAA Softball: Palmyra Lady Panthers Beat South Shelby 7-5 On The Dirt
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Tuesday, September 20, 2022
MSHSAA Soccer
Mexico 1
Hannibal 9
HHS: Bodie Rollins: 2 Goals/3 Assists
Pirates Now (6-3) Overall / (3-0) In Conference
IHSA Soccer
Quincy Notre Dame 4
Sacred Heart-Griffin 1
QND: Leo Cann (2 Goals)
QND: Seth Anderson (1 Goal) / Colin Kurk (1 Goal)
Western Big 6 Conference
Quincy 6
Galesburg 1
QHS: Carter Venvertloh: 5 Goals (New School Record For A Single Game)
MSHSAA Softball
Marion County 0
North Shelby 15
NSHS Lady Raiders Now (12-2)
Knox County 0
Fayette 1
Palmyra 7
South Shelby 5
Schuyler County 3
Salisbury 4
SCHS Lady Rams Now (3-7) On The Season
Macon 11
Canton 7
CHS Lady Tigers Now (10-5)
Wright City 13
Mark Twain 12
MTHS Lady Tigers Now (5-9) On The Season
Bowling Green 4
Silex 3
BG Lady Cats Now (9-6) On The Season
Clopton 11
Louisiana 0
LHS Lady Dawgs Now (6-7) On The Season
NCAA Soccer
Northern Kentucky 1
Western Illinois 1
WIU Leathernecks Now (0-4-3) On The Season
NAIA Soccer
Waldorf 2
Hannibal LaGrange 1
