WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (September 20) QND Lady Raiders Volleyball Team Rolls To A (2-0) Win Over Hannibal At The Korf And The Quincy Blue Devils Beat Galesburg In The Gem City On The Western Big 6 Conference Court

Tuesday, September 20, 2022

IHSA/MSHSAA Volleyball

Quincy Notre Dame 2

Hannibal 0

QND Wins (25-17, 25-19, 25-12)

QND Now (18-1) On The Season

IHSA Volleyball

Brown County 0

Unity 2

UHS Wins (25-14, 25-15)

IHSA Volleyball

Western Big 6 Conference

United Township 0

Quincy 2

Next Game: QHS At Rock Island (Thursday) At 7:00 P.M.

Pleasant Hill 0

Liberty 2

LHS Wins 25-21, 25-11

Maddy Gibbs (10 Kills)

Macomb 2

Illini West 0

Next Game: Lady Chargers At QND On Thursday At 7:00 PM

IW Lady Chargers Now (10-4)

MSHSAA Volleyball

Bowling Green 0

Centralia 3

BG Lady Cats Now (4-7-4)

IGHSAU Volleyball

Keokuk 2

Mount Pleasant 3

KHS Loses By The Scores Of: 25-17, 20-25, 26-24, 23-25, 5-15

KHS Lady Chiefs Now (7-10)

West Burlington 3

Central Lee 1

CLHS Lady Hawks Fall By The Scores Of: 12-25, 25-23, 11-25, 8-25

College Volleyball

NAIA

American Midwest Conference

(25) Columbia 3

Hannibal-LaGrange 0

