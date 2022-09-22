2022 Bridge The Gap raises more than $50,000

The $50,000+ will go towards housing programs through YWCA Quincy.
By Logan Williams
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The results are finally in after this past spring’s Bridge The Gap fundraiser.

The 2022 edition of the annual race brought in $53,947.73 for YWCA Quincy.

The check was presented Thursday afternoon to YWCA Quincy Executive Director Maria Rench, Thursday afternoon along the Quincy riverfront.

Rench said she is thankful for everyone coming together to raise money for those in need.

“It’ll be helping in our housing programs to purchase the items that state and federal funding don’t always cover so if you look at utility assistance, the state doesn’t cover that kind of thing, food vouchers as well,” said Rench.

QMG director of community relations Morgan Parker shared in the excitement, saying that this fundraiser is an example of different organizations coming uniting to make a difference.

“We partner together to face this housing crisis that we have and wrap our arms around these folks that are in need and it’s a program that not just provides a safe, stable roof over their head but also gives them the tools to be successful in our community which means so much to us,” said Parker.

While spring of 2023 remains quite some time away, Parker said planning for next year’s fundraiser is set to begin within the next month.

Officials with QMG present the check for this year's race to YWCA Quincy executive director...
Officials with QMG present the check for this year's race to YWCA Quincy executive director Maria Rench.(WGEM)

