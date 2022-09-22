Adams County Health Department collects car seats

Within the first 20 minutes dozens of expired and damaged car seats were dropped off.
By Logan Williams
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - This week is national child passenger safety week and the Adams County Health Department is holding events to help keep your kids safe.

First up was Thursday’s car seat round up, where dozens of expired and damaged car seats were collected.

Seats that were not broken or dirty were recycled while older seats were thrown out.

Health Educator Johanna Voss said it is important to check car seats and dispose of them if they are older or have been in a car accident.

“So check those expiration dates and think about if they’ve ever been in an accident and they’re just sitting in your garage,” Voss said. “Or now you’ve got the kids, they’ve outgrown them, you’ve got nine or ten year old’s and they don’t need those booster seats anymore, bring them into us.”

She said another event this weekend will address the safety concerns of currently installed car seats for Safe Seat Saturday.

“In honor of national child passenger safety week we’re just trying to do our part to help educate and raise awareness around how we transport our kids safely,” Voss said. “So if you’ve got a little one in a car seat or you’ve got a little one on the way, and you want to check and make sure that car seat is installed correctly, come over.”

Car seat technicians will be checking seat safety from 10 a.m. to noon at Quincy Central Fire Station on Saturday, Sept. 24.

