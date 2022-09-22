Apartment on 7th and State Street work on schedule

QUINCY (WGEM) - Construction is ahead of schedule on the three-story apartment building in Quincy, that caught fire back in May.

Microplex Owner Andy Caley said they’re two weeks ahead of their early October commitment to the city.

Caley said they’ve gotten the building completely cleaned out and Wednesday they started putting trusses on. They’re going to continue that work Thursday.

“We are so thankful for Caley’s construction and the crew. Those guys have worked diligently to get this far. Right. Rob Albsmeyer has been a blessing. He’s provided a dumpster and removal for a lot of stuff for no cost. And also Quincy Fencing Company has donated this fencing just to help us get to this point,” Caley said. “They understand the circumstances of the fire. So we can’t thank the people enough citizens and their kind words.”

Caley hopes to have the roof complete by the end of next week.

He said they’ll then move on to the windows.

