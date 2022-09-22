Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 22nd, 2022

By Jessica Beaver
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Jason Lewton

Wendy Buford

Braden Dallefeld

Payton Duesterhaus

Olivia Duesterhaus

Chris Wegs

Darrell Roberts

Dewain Hulett

Cullen Sommer

Shawn Taute

Barbara Moellring

Marcus Roegge

Joni Epperson

Andrea Reynolds

Gary McCright

Megan Dedert

Cashton Wear

Summer Dittmer

Darin Wilson

Linda Dingman

Joe Moore

Bethany Head

Gretchen Kemp

Stacey Allen

Noah Miller

Landon Epperson

Gage Spoores

Janel Shaffer

Bowen Lochman

ANNIVERSARIES

Scott & Peggy Frey

Tyler & Mackenzie Lentz

Craig & Ashley Kirlin

George & Leah Benz

Steve & Sandy Blue

Phil & Kim Martin

Ryan & Amy Carter

Bill & Roxie Leahy

Dustin & Jessica Foster

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: September 22, 2022

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: September 22, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 21st, 2022

Updated: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:08 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: 21 September, 2022

Updated: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:31 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: September 21, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 20th, 2022

Updated: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: 20 September, 2022

Updated: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:39 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: September 20, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 19th, 2022

Updated: Sep. 19, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 18th, 2022

Updated: Sep. 19, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 16th, 2022

Updated: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversary to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 17th, 2022

Updated: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: September 16, 2022

Updated: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:47 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: September 16, 2022