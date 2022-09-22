Brass era cars make a pit stop at Keokuk riverfront

While they avoid four lane highways and interstates, Co-President Mark Hempen says they are...
While they avoid four lane highways and interstates, Co-President Mark Hempen says they are certain to hit cities in southeast Iowa.(WGEM)
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEOKUK (WGEM) - You may have seen a line of brass era cars driving on the streets of Keokuk today.

The Red Flag Horseless Carriage Tour stopped by the riverfront for some lunch today.

The group travels around the Tri-State area in retro vehicles.

While they avoid four lane highways and interstates, Co-President Mark Hempen said they are certain to hit cities in southeast Iowa.

He said the group tries to highlight the cultural and economic difference of different Iowa towns.

“We love to inspire people to enjoy the history of automobiles and that’s one unique way that we can show people what we’ve got here and also to give the people in this area something to look at when the cars drive by they really enjoy watching it,” said Hempen.

After their lunch on the riverfront, the brass era car crew headed to the Keokuk National Cemetery for a quick tour.

Hempen said the brass cars will be heading on another tour this Saturday.

They’ll be exploring parts of New London and Brighton.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
Fire breaks out at Titan Wheel plant
Fire breaks out at Titan Wheel plant
Bradyn & Rick Little
LITTLE BIT OF FAMILY FUN: Father-son relationship doubles as successful head coach-quarterback combo for QHS football team
American symphony
New riverboat to dock in Hannibal on Saturday
Caitlin Dietiker
Quincy woman sentenced to 5 years following woman’s death from fentanyl intoxication

Latest News

Mayor Michael Inman said the City is facing significant costs of chemicals for the current...
Test well drilling to happen next summer for new Macomb Water Treatment Plant
The contract will be terminated on Dec. 31.
MCPT elects to terminate contract with Durham School Services
Enrollment at JWCC increased by around sixty students compared to Fall of 2021.
JWCC enrollment stays stable
A display inside an Illinois gun shop.
Illinois lawmakers hope to tackle gun violence with bipartisan ideas
The $50,000+ will go towards housing programs through YWCA Quincy.
2022 Bridge The Gap raises more than $50,000