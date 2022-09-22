Dolly Parton Imagination Library helps promote early childhood learning

CANTON, MO. (WGEM) - If you live in Canton, Missouri, and have a child who is 5-years-old or younger, there is a reading program made for you.

The college education department at Culver-Stockton is working with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

Families that register can receive a free book delivered to their homes each month.

The program helps promote early childhood learning.

“Early childhood education is very important,” said Culver-Stockton Associate Professor of Education Cindy Whiston. “We want to support early learning in our community. We know that’s important for our community as well as giving that opportunity to our college students to participate in service projects.”

This is the second year they’ve had this program.

They currently have 73 kids signed up for imagination library.

For more information you can visit the Imagination Library website.

