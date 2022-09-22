First day of fall! Daytime highs will certainly reflect that

QUINCY (WGEM) - A refreshing change in air mass has been ushered in by yesterday’s cold front. This morning is much cooler. Compared to yesterday morning, temperatures are down 15 to 20 degrees. Morning temperatures are in the 50s, with a few locations on the southern tier in the low 60s. With a partly sunny sky and cool northerly winds, daytime highs will be cooler today as well. Highs will be in the 60s. By tonight, we will be even cooler yet. Depending on where you live in the Tri-States, lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. It will be a mostly cloudy night.

A trough will move eastward through the Midwest tomorrow. As it does, we are expecting some scattered showers. Moisture will be limited with this wave, so we are expecting just light rain. Due to mostly cloudy skies and those scattered showers, temperatures will be even cooler. Daytime highs will be in the upper 50s.

