‘Hocus Pocus 2′ is one week away

The Sanderson sisters return in 'Hocus Pocus 2,' debuting Sept. 30.
The Sanderson sisters return in 'Hocus Pocus 2,' debuting Sept. 30.(Walt Disney Studios via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - We’re just about one week away from the release of “Hocus Pocus 2.”

The highly anticipated sequel begins streaming on Disney+ on Sept. 30, just in time for Halloween season.

In the original 1993 cult classic, three witch sisters were woken up from a 300-year sleep in Salem, Massachusetts, by the lighting of the black flame candle.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy return in the sequel as the Sanderson sisters, brought back again when two young girls light the candle.

Grab your friends next weekend and get ready to kick off spooky season!

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
Fire breaks out at Titan Wheel plant
Fire breaks out at Titan Wheel plant
Bradyn & Rick Little
LITTLE BIT OF FAMILY FUN: Father-son relationship doubles as successful head coach-quarterback combo for QHS football team
Caitlin Dietiker
Quincy woman sentenced to 5 years following woman’s death from fentanyl intoxication
A new playground that will be all-inclusive and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)...
Quincy to build another ADA accessible playground

Latest News

In this photo provided by the South Ukraine nuclear power plant, a crater left by a Russian...
Missile strikes keep hitting Ukraine despite prisoner swap
Ellouise Lewis, 90, received an honorary GED certificate during a graduation ceremony at...
Better late than never: Woman celebrates earning honorary GED at 90 years old
FILE - President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in Palm Beach, Fla., April 18, 2018.
Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at...
Powell’s stark message: Inflation fight may cause recession
FILE - Abortion-rights protestors march between the Indiana Statehouse and the Indiana State...
Judge blocks Indiana abortion ban week after it took effect