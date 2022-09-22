Judge grants standby attorney for Yohn

(POOL PHOTO/David Adam, Muddy River News)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - A standby attorney was appointed Thursday for a Springfield man charged in a 2021 carjacking and home invasion, according to our news gather partners at the Herald-Whig.

This comes after the defendant, Bradley S. Yohn decided to represent himself for the second time.

According to the Herald-Whig, Judge Roger Thomson appointed Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson as Yohn’s standby attorney after questioning Yohn for several minutes in Adams County Circuit Court.

Nelson previously represented Yohn until he decided to represent himself for the second time earlier this month.

Yohn was set to represent himself at trial on June 21 when he requested an attorney moments before prospective jurors entered the room. After his request to get an attorney was granted, Yohn said in court that he would fire whomever was appointed and represent himself later.

Yohn, 35, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault, all Class X felonies, and residential burglary, a Class 1 felony. Those charges are in connection with a Nov. 9 incident that allegedly began along the North Bottom Road.

He also faces felony charges in two other cases. He was charged with vehicular hijacking stemming from an Oct. 31 incident.

He faces charges of residential burglary, a Class 1 felony; two counts of theft or unauthorized control of property over $500 but under $10,000, Class 3 felonies; and criminal sexual abuse, a Class 4 felony. Those charges stem from an Oct. 14 incident.

Yohn is being held on a $15 million bond, which is believed to be the largest bond amount ever set in Adams County.

The trial is set to start Nov. 7, and he will return to court for a status hearing on Oct. 12.

RELATED:

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
Fire breaks out at Titan Wheel plant
Fire breaks out at Titan Wheel plant
Bradyn & Rick Little
LITTLE BIT OF FAMILY FUN: Father-son relationship doubles as successful head coach-quarterback combo for QHS football team
American symphony
New riverboat to dock in Hannibal on Saturday
Caitlin Dietiker
Quincy woman sentenced to 5 years following woman’s death from fentanyl intoxication

Latest News

Rain showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible through the evening hours Friday.
Rain Possible Friday
The Illinois State Capitol.
Pritzker calls on Democratic Sens. Hastings and Jones III to resign
Looking at the names on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial during the Great River Honor Flight's...
Great River Honor Flight prepares to embark on final 2022 mission
John Wood Community College
JWCC reports stable enrollment for 2022