JWCC reports stable enrollment for 2022

QUINCY (WGEM) - JWCC President Michael Elbe reported to the board of trustees Wednesday night that the enrollment headcount for the fall 2022 semester is currently flat compared to this time last year.

Elbe attributes the stability to reattracting adult students lost during the pandemic. In addition, the flat credit hours reflect that the majority of the College’s students work part- or full-time jobs supporting the local labor market.

In mid-October, the Illinois Community College Board will release the final numbers for the community colleges in the state. Enrollment has been holding steady and is following national trends, the same as many other community colleges in Illinois.

Elbe stated John Wood is working strategically and focusing on enhancing students’ experiences in and out of the classroom.

According to Elbe’s report, the college’s finances remain strong and continue to make investments in projects to meet the needs of the community and workforce. For example, the groundbreaking for the Workforce Development Center Expansion Project and the newly opened Agricultural Sciences Complex near Baylis.

“We continue to build toward the future as we purposefully reconnect and reengage with our students while focusing on the needs of our students and college community,” Elbe said. “Faculty and staff are working together to provide relevant programs and a supportive environment so every student, on every type of educational path, can attain their goals. Our number one goal is always student success.”

