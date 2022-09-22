JWCC reports stable enrollment for 2022

John Wood Community College
John Wood Community College(WGEM)
By Anna Brandon
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - JWCC President Michael Elbe reported to the board of trustees Wednesday night that the enrollment headcount for the fall 2022 semester is currently flat compared to this time last year.

Elbe attributes the stability to reattracting adult students lost during the pandemic. In addition, the flat credit hours reflect that the majority of the College’s students work part- or full-time jobs supporting the local labor market.

In mid-October, the Illinois Community College Board will release the final numbers for the community colleges in the state. Enrollment has been holding steady and is following national trends, the same as many other community colleges in Illinois.

Elbe stated John Wood is working strategically and focusing on enhancing students’ experiences in and out of the classroom.

According to Elbe’s report, the college’s finances remain strong and continue to make investments in projects to meet the needs of the community and workforce. For example, the groundbreaking for the Workforce Development Center Expansion Project and the newly opened Agricultural Sciences Complex near Baylis.

“We continue to build toward the future as we purposefully reconnect and reengage with our students while focusing on the needs of our students and college community,” Elbe said. “Faculty and staff are working together to provide relevant programs and a supportive environment so every student, on every type of educational path, can attain their goals. Our number one goal is always student success.”

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
Fire breaks out at Titan Wheel plant
Fire breaks out at Titan Wheel plant
Bradyn & Rick Little
LITTLE BIT OF FAMILY FUN: Father-son relationship doubles as successful head coach-quarterback combo for QHS football team
American symphony
New riverboat to dock in Hannibal on Saturday
Caitlin Dietiker
Quincy woman sentenced to 5 years following woman’s death from fentanyl intoxication

Latest News

Cole Willer Leads The QND Raiders Golf Team To The WCC Championship Crown
WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (September 21) QND Raiders Capture WCC Championship On The Fairways
QHS Blue Devils Offer Insight On Facing Galesburg On Football Friday Night!
WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (September 21) QHS Blue Devils Prepare To Take On Galesburg This Friday
Rising costs impacting local seniors
Senior expo looks to help seniors struggling with current conditions
Senior expo looks to help struggling seniors
Senior expo looks to help seniors struggling with current conditions