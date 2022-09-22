Local high school seniors to join Hannibal-LaGrange softball roster this Spring

Kina Billings from Scotland County (left) and Emily Freidank from Monroe City (right)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal-LaGrange University announced Thursday two local high school students set to graduate in December, will begin their college careers with the university in January.

According to university officials, Emily Freidank from Monroe City, Missouri, and Kina Billings from Scotland County, Missouri, will be added to the softball team roster for the Spring 2023 season.

Hannibal-LaGrange Coach Dan Hurst stated he has had his eye on them for quite a while and saw that they would help the program continue to improve.

“These two young ladies have succeeded against top-level teams on the field and been just as successful in the classroom,” Hurst said. “They have worked hard and demonstrated the necessary attributes to be successful at the college level even at such a young age. They have shown great leadership skills, character, and a passion for being the best teammate they can be. We are excited to get them blended into the team soon.”

